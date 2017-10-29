Charity expands Humber bird reserve

Image copyright RSPB Image caption Hook Island on the River Ouse was bought by the RSPB in 2014

A wildlife charity has expanded one of its bird reserves by leasing mudflats around an island near the Humber Estuary.

The RSPB will take over 40 hectares of riverbank surrounding Hook Island near Goole in East Yorkshire.

The site provides a winter stopover to thousands of migrating birds.

Peter Short, from the RSPB, described Hook Island as another "bit of the jigsaw" in providing a habitat for wildlife on the estuary.

"It can hold up to 5,000-plus water birds in winter and in autumn," he said.

"So each of those little pieces of the jigsaw along the Humber actually go towards making the whole picture."

The charity bought Hook Island, which sits in the River Ouse, in 2014.

The 19-acre island is covered with a thicket of willow trees that provide a home for herons, little egrets and more that 200 cormorants.