Image copyright Kurtis Hoyle Image caption The competition to capture the city in a photograph started in September

Renowned photographer Martin Parr has chosen 16 photographs to be printed on beer mats in a city's pubs following a social media competition.

The Hull Beermat Photography Festival saw thousands of images uploaded via Instagram using #Hullphoto2017.

The winning images include Hull Fair and Humber Street and photos taken in Hull Paragon and Queen Victoria Square during the LGBT50 celebrations.

They will be on mats in the city's pubs, bars and clubs during December.

Image copyright Tracey Taylor Image caption More than 4,500 images were entered via Instagram

The photo competition was part of Hull's UK City of Culture 2017 celebrations and to document life in Hull and the East Riding.

Mr Parr's own photographs are on display at Humber Street Gallery as part of the programme for 2017.

Martin Green, director of Hull 2017, said: "To have your work praised by such an outstanding photographer is a huge honour."

Image copyright Pedro D'Oliveira Image caption Martin Green, of Hull 2017, said the festival had "really captured the imagination of people"

Image copyright Paul Larkin Image caption This image of Hull Fair was among the winning photos

Image copyright George Norris

The 16 photographers chosen by Mr Parr were: Michael Barnes-Wynters, Bobby Beasley, Keith Britten, Ash Burnham, Fran Evans, Anthony Gilroy, Alan Houghton, Kurtis Hoyle, Sally Johnson, Paul Lakin, Andrew Locking, George Norris, Pedro d'Oliveira, Stuart Petch, Jayne Selby and Tracey Taylor.

He also presented trophies to his top three photographers. The winner was Jayne Selby, second was Michael Barnes-Wynters, with Stuart Petch awarded third place.

Image copyright Anthony Gilroy Image caption This night-time shot by Anthony Gilroy shows a train arriving at Hull Paragon

Image copyright Alan Houghton

Image copyright Keith Britton Image caption Keith Britton took this photograph of an avenue of trees in autumn

Photographer Graeme Oxby, who organised the competition previously said of the beer mats: "Touch them. Critique them. Or simply just enjoy them - and maybe a pint or two."