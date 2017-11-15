Image caption Former Conservative MP Norman Lamont spent his teenage years in Grimsby

Brexit will "not be a disaster" for Grimsby, former Chancellor Norman Lamont has claimed.

His comments come after the town's fish processing industry asked for a special free trade status in the ports of Grimsby and Immingham post Brexit.

Nearly 70% of people living in North East Lincolnshire voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Lord Lamont, who voted for Brexit, said he believed the town would continue to thrive after the UK leaves the EU.

The ex-Conservative MP, who was brought up in the town, said: "Grimsby is a port. Trade will continue to flow in both directions.

"I don't believe Brexit for one minute is going to be a disaster. There are lots of opportunities out there.

"I think probably in 10 years time people will even forget we were even members of the European Union."

Image caption About 15,000 tonnes of fish enters the town's port every year, of which 80% comes from Iceland

Earlier this month, Seafood Grimsby and Humber, a group representing fish processing businesses in the county, called for dispensation to ensure no additional taxes or import duties.

According to the Grimsby Fish Market, which is responsible for selling catch to businesses, about 15,000 tonnes of fish enters the town's port every year, of which 80% comes from Iceland. The rest is imported from Norway, the Faroe Islands and other countries, as well as nationally and locally.

MP for Cleethorpes Martin Vickers said: "We're not asking for special treatment for all ports.

"The idea that's been floated by Seafood Grimsby and Humber is that, perhaps in tandem with a free port application by ABP, we have some sort of reduced tariffs for imports through Grimsby and Immingham.

"In other words we're fighting our corner for what's best for the ports that serve our area."

Image caption Professor Brian Cox is among those criticising calls

The proposal has been criticised by some including scientist Brian Cox and actress and writer Emma Kennedy.

Professor Tim Lang, a food policy expert at City University, said: "Just to say we'll go to a free port I don't think it's going to resolve it. How? Who you going to trade with? How's it going to be done?"

The Department for Exiting the European Union has been approached for a comment.