Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Joanne Hemingway died in hospital after the attack outside a flat on Beverley Road

A woman has been found guilty of fatally stabbing her neighbour in a "revenge" attack outside a Hull flat.

Joanne Hemingway, 39, died later the same day in hospital following the attack on Beverley Road on 29 June.

Angela Burkitt, 53, also of Beverley Road, was convicted of murder following a trial at Hull Crown Court.

She was also found guilty of intimidating a witness and was remanded in custody. She will be sentenced later.

More on this and other Hull stories

The court heard that Burkitt had attacked Ms Hemingway in an act of revenge after a dispute between the pair, which led to them being involved in a fight on Beverley Road a few days before the murder.

Ms Hemingway died from a single stab wound to the chest which was delivered with such force that the knife blade broke off.

Burkitt told police at the time of her arrest that she was acting in self-defence.

In a statement released through Humberside Police, Joanne Hemmingway's family said: "Joanne had a big heart and was an integral part of a loving and supportive family unit.

"She is irreplaceable and will be deeply missed by us all and everyone who knew her."