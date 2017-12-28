Image copyright OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images Image caption The 2017 cultural events included a parade of beasts, giants and shapeshifters

Hull's year as UK City of Culture has been described as a "rip-roaring, life-enhancing success", with organisers vowing to build on its legacy.

The East Yorkshire city was the second to carry the title after Derry in 2013.

Hull City Council previously said more than £1bn of investment has flowed into the city since the announcement it had won the title.

Arts Council England said the city's future was one of "optimism, creativity and economic growth".

More than 3.5 million people attended the special events, the city council said.

The programme began with Made in Hull, which bathed many of the city's best known buildings in light installations, and ended with the Turner Prize being awarded in the city.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption The Queen visited the city to mark its year as the UK City of Culture

A full arts programme has been announced for the first three months of 2018 in Hull.

Darren Henley, Arts Council England chief executive, said: "Hull's year in the spotlight has been an unmitigated rip-roaring, awe-inspiring, life-enhancing success.

"Thanks to the power of sustained strategic investment in art and culture, the next chapter in Hull's rich story is now filled with optimism, creativity, excitement and economic growth."

Image copyright Nigel Roddis / Stringer Image caption Organisers said at least nine in ten of the city's residents experienced a City of Culture event

Martin Green, director of Hull 2017, said: "We've always said that Hull's journey as UK City of Culture does not end on 31 December.

"The people, places and spaces are ready for more and that's what they're going to get. Here's to 2018."

Coventry has been chosen to be the UK's City of Culture for 2021.