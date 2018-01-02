Image caption A 52-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Buckton on 19 December

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in a village near Bridlington has been found dead.

The 52-year-old female was found at a house in Main Street, Buckton, on 19 December.

A 56-year-old man questioned over her death was discovered by police at a house in the same street on New Year's Day.

His death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious, Humberside Police said.

In a statement, the force said: "We can confirm that the man was a suspect in the recent investigations into the death of a woman on Main Street in Buckton on 19 December 2017. Those investigations are ongoing."

