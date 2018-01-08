Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption The body of Tamara Sinakova, 61, was found at a property in Tamar Walk, Scunthorpe

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered in a property in Scunthorpe.

Tamara Sinakova, 61, was found dead at an address in Tamar Walk on Friday evening.

Rojs Avaliani, also of Tamar Walk, is charged with her murder and will appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.

Humberside Police said a 44-year-old man who was also arrested has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.