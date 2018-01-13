Man sought in suspected murder inquiry

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Police have advised the public not to approach Anthony Lawrence

A man is being sought by police investigating a suspected murder.

Police were called to a house at Southburn, near Driffield, at about 21:20 GMT on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

Officers found a man and woman both seriously injured. The man died in Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday morning.

Humberside Police said it wanted to speak to 56-year-old Anthony Lawrence in connection with the incident, and warned the public not to approach him.

Mr Lawrence is 5ft 10in (1.7m) tall, balding, with close cropped dark hair and of large build.

Ch Insp Andy Parsons said in an appeal to Mr Lawrence: "Anthony, it's vital that we speak to you about this incident as soon as possible and I would urge you to go straight to your nearest police station so that we can do this."

Mr Parsons added: "At this point it is believed that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

"However, if you believe you have seen Anthony Lawrence or have any information about his whereabouts, please don't approach him yourself."

He added the woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.