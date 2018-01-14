Image caption Police found Shane Gilmer and a woman seriously injured in a house at Southburn, near Driffield

A man whose death has prompted a murder inquiry has been named by police.

Shane Gilmer, 30, was found seriously injured at a house in Southburn, near Driffield, along with a woman following a disturbance on Friday evening.

He died on Saturday in Hull Royal Infirmary. The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Humberside Police said it was continuing to try and locate a 55-year-old man they want to interview in connection with the death.

Officers said the public should not approach Anthony Lawrence, who is described as 5ft 10in (1.7m) tall, balding, with close cropped dark hair and of large build.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Police have advised the public not to approach Anthony Lawrence

Police are searching the area around the village, which has been cordoned off, to try to locate Mr Lawrence using dog units and the police helicopter.