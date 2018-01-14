Man wanted over crossbow murder found dead

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption A body believed to be Anthony Lawrence was found in a vehicle

Police hunting for a man wanted over the murder of a neighbour and the attempted murder of his pregnant girlfriend say they have found a body.

It is believed to be Anthony Lawrence, 55, and was found in a vehicle on Sunday evening in North Yorkshire.

Police had been searching for him after Shane Gilmer was found injured at his home in Southburn, near Driffield. A crossbow was recovered from the house.

Laura Sugden suffered non life-threatening injuries in the incident.

DCI Stewart Miller, from Humberside Police, said in a statement on Sunday night: "Since Friday evening we have been carrying out extensive enquiries into Mr Lawrence's whereabouts, which led to the location in North Yorkshire, upon where officers discovered a body."

North Yorkshire police are assisting the investigation, he added.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Shane Gilmer and his girlfriend were found seriously injured at their home

Police were called to Mr Gilmer's home at about 21:20 GMT on Friday following reports of a disturbance. He had suffered fatal injuries and died in hospital on Saturday.

Ch Supt Judi Heaton confirmed a crossbow had been recovered at the scene of the attack.

"We are forensically examining that to establish if it is connected to the incident.

"It may well be," she added.