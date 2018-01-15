Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Anthony Lawrence, the neighbour of the murder victim, was found in a vehicle parked in a layby in the North York Moors

A body found in a vehicle has been confirmed as the man wanted over the murder of a neighbour and the attempted murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

Anthony Lawrence, 55, was discovered inside the vehicle, parked in a layby close to Hackness, near Scarborough, on Sunday evening, Humberside Police said.

Shane Gilmer and Laura Sugden were found injured at a house in Southburn, near Driffield, on Friday evening.

A crossbow was recovered by police from the property.

Officers were called to Mr Gilmer's home at about 21:20 GMT after reports of a disturbance. He suffered fatal injuries and died in hospital the next day.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Shane Gilmer was found seriously injured at his home and later died in hospital

Ms Sugden suffered non life-threatening injuries. She and her unborn baby were reported to be in a stable condition.

Det Ch Insp Stewart Miller said: "Our inquiries into this tragic murder investigation continue.

"The incidents over the weekend have led to the death of Shane Gilmer and attempted murder of Shane's partner Laura Sugden, who is pregnant."

He said the force was looking "to establish the full details of the incident" and was gathering witness statements and evidence.

On Sunday Ch Supt Judi Heaton confirmed a crossbow had been recovered at the scene of the attack.

Image caption A crossbow had been recovered from Mr Gilmer's home

The tiny village of Southburn, which has about 20 homes, was cordoned off during the manhunt as officers scoured the area.

Det Ch Insp Miller thanked the community for its help.

"I want to particularly praise the residents of the Southburn and Driffield area who have been extremely stoic under the circumstances," he said.

"Shane's family continues to be supported by our specially trained officers and we would ask for consideration as they come to terms with their tragic loss."