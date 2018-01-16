Tributes paid to crossbow murder victim Shane Gilmer
Tributes have been paid to a man who was killed in a suspected crossbow attack which left his pregnant girlfriend injured.
Shane Gilmer and Laura Sugden were found injured at a house near Driffield, East Yorkshire, on Friday.
He died the next day while she and her unborn baby are reported to be in a stable condition.
Suspect Anthony Lawrence, 55, was found dead in a camper van parked in a lay-by in the North York Moors on Sunday.
Mr Gilmer has been described as "a great man" by his Ms Sugden's cousin, Toby Miles.
Posting on Facebook, he wrote: "Friends. With tears in my eyes I am appealing to you to please help my cousin Laura Sugden.
"Her and boyfriend Shane Gilmer were subject to a horrific attack in their home, in which Shane very sadly lost his life.
"They loved each other very much and were expecting a child of their own.
"You were a great man Shane R.I.P mate. Love to all my family. xxx"
Officers were called to Mr Gilmer's home in Southburn, a village of about 20 homes, on Friday evening after reports of a disturbance.
He died in hospital, while Ms Sugden suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Detectives said a crossbow had been recovered from the property and launched a manhunt for Mr Lawrence, a neighbour of Mr Gilmer.
His body was found inside the van close to Hackness, near Scarborough. His death is not being treated as suspicious but a post-mortem examination is yet to be carried out.
Mr Gilmer worked as a housing manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
The authority said it was "flying flags at half-mast as a mark of respect for Shane" and it had arranged for a book condolence to be opened for staff to pay tribute.
An online fundraising page has more than doubled its £1,000 target.
Amanda Merrey, who started the fund and went to school with Mr Gilmer, said she wanted the "whole community [to] stand beside me in helping to pay respects".
Sam Lawday wrote on the page: "So sorry for your loss. Shane was my housing manager. He was a lovely man. Thinking of his family and friends."