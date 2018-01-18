Image caption Tom Courtenay was knighted in 2001 for his service to cinema and theatre

Sir Tom Courtenay has been given the Honorary Freedom of Hull by the city's council.

The Hull-born actor was presented with the scroll - the highest honour a city can bestow -by the lord mayor.

The 80-year-old spearheaded the city's bid for City of Culture by narrating a Philip Larkin poem in the video This City Belongs To Everyone.

He his known for film including The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, Billy Liar and Doctor Zhivago.

Image caption Sir Tom has appeared in many classic roles, including in the BBC adaptation of Little Dorrit

He was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for 1983 film The Dresser and was knighted in February 2001 for his service to cinema and theatre.

Council leader Stephen Brady said: "Sir Tom is a legendary actor who has always been very proud of his Hull roots.

"He helped tremendously as the city put forward its bid for the title of UK City of Culture."

Other recipients of the Honorary Freedom of Hull include former South African president Nelson Mandela, charity fundraiser Jean Bishop the 'Bee Lady', and rugby league stars Johnny Whiteley and Colin Hutton.