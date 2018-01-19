Image copyright Night Scape Image caption A video was posted online showing a group of young men using suspension wires as handholds to reach the top of the Humber Bridge in May last year

A self-styled urban explorer who scaled the Humber Bridge without safety equipment has been fined.

Ryan Taylor, of Walsall, West Midlands, who was part of a group which climbed the 156m (510ft) structure, was ordered to pay £400 by Hull magistrates.

A video of the "irresponsible" stunt drew criticism when it was posted online last May.

The Humber Bridge Board, which brought the prosecution, said it would look at taking action against others involved.

Taylor, of Litchfield Road, was also ordered to pay an additional £165 in costs after he admitted entering parts of the structure not open to the public.

The group climbed over a safety barrier at Barton-Upon-Humber in the early hours of 15 May.

Image copyright Night Scape Image caption Police urged people not to take part in "potentially hazardous" activity

They then proceeded to "illegally walk up the cables to the top of the south tower" without harnesses or other safety equipment, the board said.

Speaking after the hearing on 12 January, chief executive Dr Kevin Moore said the board were "pleased it was a heavy fine".

"The fact that we prosecuted shows how seriously we take this offence," he said.

At the time of the incident, Taylor was seen in the video saying he was "in control" throughout the climb.

Humberside Police previously condemned the footage, and urged people not to take part in "such potentially hazardous activity".