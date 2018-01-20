Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene outside the Halifax Bank on Old Market Place

A couple have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who died following a street attack.

Tony Richardson, 45, died in hospital after he was assaulted near the Halifax Bank in Grimsby on Monday.

Marc Finnie, 44, and his wife Sarah Finnie, 36, appeared before Grimsby and Cleethorpes Magistrates' Court earlier.

The couple, of Sutcliffe Avenue, Grimsby, were both remanded in custody and are due to appear at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday.