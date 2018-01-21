Murder arrest over Hull stabbing death
- 21 January 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.
A 31-year-old man received the stab wounds at an address on Albert Avenue in Hull at about 13:00 GMT on Saturday, Humberside Police said.
He died at the scene despite the attention of paramedics and police officers, the force added.
The man was arrested at the house in connection with the attack. He is currently in custody.