Third arrest after man dies in fatal Grimsby street attack
A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who died after being attacked in a Grimsby street.
Tony Richardson, 45, died in hospital after he was assaulted outside a bank in Old Market Place on 15 January.
Police said a 34-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Last week, a couple appeared in court charged with Mr Richardson's murder.
Marc Finnie, 44, and his wife Sarah Finnie, 36, of Sutcliffe Avenue, Grimsby, were both remanded in custody and are due to appear at Hull Crown Court later.