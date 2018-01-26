Image caption Members of Roger Millward's family attended the renaming ceremony

A main road in Hull has been renamed in tribute to a rugby league star.

Garrison Road in the city centre changed its name to Roger Millward Way, to honour the former Hull Kingston Rovers player and coach.

Millward, who died aged 68 in 2016, played more than 400 games for the club following his debut in 1966.

In his last match for the Robins, he captained the side in their 1980 Challenge Cup final win over city rivals Hull FC at Wembley Stadium.

The name change ceremony was attended by Hull City Council Labour leader Stephen Brady and Hull Kingston Rovers chairman Neil Hudgell, as well as members of the Millward family.

The renamed road is part of the main A63 dual carriageway in east Hull, which heads from the River Hull to the city's docks.

It will be the second road in Hull name after a rugby league star. Another part of the A63 in west Hull is named after Clive Sullivan who played for both clubs in the 1970s and 80s.

'Unique addition'

Mr Brady described the renaming of the road as a "fitting tribute to a man who left an incredible mark on rugby league".

"It is also fitting for Rovers fans that the new signs are red in colour and this will be a unique addition to the city", he said.

After his retirement from playing, Millward coached the Robins for 11 seasons, winning six trophies.

A Great Britain and England international, he was awarded the MBE for his services to the sport in 1983 and inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2000.

Millward made 406 appearances for the club, scoring a record 207 tries and kicking 607 goals and won six trophies in 11 seasons as a KR coach.