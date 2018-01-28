Image copyright Plummer family Image caption Laura Plummer was arrested on 9 October with 300 Tramadol tablets in her luggage

The family of a British woman jailed for smuggling painkillers into Egypt have visited her in prison amid speculation she is about to be pardoned by the country's president.

Laura Plummer, 33, from Hull, was sentenced to three years in prison on 26 December.

She was arrested in October with almost 300 Tramadol tablets in her luggage.

A report in the Sun suggested President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi would free her as part of public holiday celebrations.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office was unable to confirm any release and the BBC Arabic reporter Hanan Razek said that "nothing has been officially confirmed yet".

Speaking outside the Cairo jail where she is being held, her sister Rachel said Plummer was "doing well, but we still don't know when she will be released".

Plummer was detained on arriving at the Red Sea resort of Hurghada for a holiday with her Egyptian partner Omar Caboo on 9 October.

She claimed the painkiller, which is legal on prescription in the UK but banned in Egypt, was to treat Mr Caboo's back pain and had previously said she had "no idea" the tablets were illegal.