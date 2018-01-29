Image caption The mural before it was painted over (top) and after the damage was removed (bottom)

A defaced mural by the graffiti artist Banksy on a disused bridge in Hull has been saved by a window cleaner.

The stencilled design depicts a child carrying a wooden sword with a pencil attached to the end.

Late on Sunday reports on social media suggested the mural on Scott Street in the Wincolmlee area of the city had been whitewashed.

Jason Fanthorpe used water and white spirit in an attempt to clean off the white paint, restoring the image.

He said he just had to act after seeing the mural had been damaged.

"I was just going to bed when I'd seen that it had been painted over, and someone had said it was still wet.

"Banksy, love him or hate him, has international prestige and he'd gifted the city with his art. I could not just sit back and not try to help.

"Being a window cleaner I had the equipment at hand, I knew we'd need ladders as I'd been to see it earlier in the week.

Image caption People have been visiting the site by the banks of the River Hull in Wincomlee over the weekend

"I tried with just pure water at first, on one tiny corner, desperate not to destroy the underlying art. But it was not shifting so had to use white spirit."

He added a number of people also turned up overnight to help with cleaning the mural.

Hull City Council said it planned to apply a protective layer to the artwork.

"This temporary measure will help to ensure that the public can continue to enjoy the work and prevent, where possible, further damage," a spokesman said.

Chris Fenton came down to the site this morning after hearing about the damage.

"Why would someone do that? What was the reason," he said.

"All the excitement it brought to the city over the weekend and someone does that."