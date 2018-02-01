Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Mr Fish, known to his family as Eddie, was found dead at a house on Grimsby Road

Detectives investigating the murder of an 80-year-old man found dead at his home are appealing for dashcam footage taken near the scene.

James Fish, 80, known to his family as Eddie, was found dead at a house on Grimsby Road in Waltham, North East Lincolnshire, on Monday.

Humberside Police is appealing to drivers who were in the area between 9:30 and 10:00 GMT to contact them.

A woman, 28, arrested in connection with the incident remains in custody.

More on this and other stories from the region

The force previously said the woman had been known to Mr Fish.

It has not released the cause of his death, but is treating it as murder.