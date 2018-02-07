Image caption Hull Trains has cancelled 34 out of its 441 services to London since the start of the year

Rail services between Hull and London have been disrupted following technical problems with a number of trains.

Hull Trains said "isolated and unrelated faults" had caused cancellations or delayed more than half of its scheduled services.

The company has cancelled 34 out of its 441 services since the start of the year.

Managing Director Will Dunnett has apologised to passengers, saying the episode was "deeply disappointing".

"Rest assured we are doing everything in our power right now to fix this as quickly as possible," he said.

Railway journalist Philip Haigh said the firm's trains were usually reliable, but it was "in a bit of a sticky situation at the moment".

"Hull Trains has a very, very small fleet, so when something goes wrong with one of its trains it cannot do very much in terms of a fallback position," said Mr Haigh.

In December, the train bringing arts minister John Glen to Hull for a City of Culture ceremony was delayed for a number of hours after it broke down near Peterborough.