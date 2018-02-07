Image caption Steven Bayes denied having a sexual interest in children during a police interview

A Hull councillor has gone on trial accused of downloading indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

Police officers found images on a laptop owned by Labour councillor Steven Bayes after searching his home, in August 2016, Hull Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Claire Holmes said nine images and three videos showing abuse of children were in the most serious Category A level.

Mr Bayes, 56, denies all three charges.

The defendant, of Prospect Street, represents the Orchard Park and Greenwood ward.

Ms Holmes said that during a police interview following his arrest in October 2016 Mr Bayes denied having a sexual interest in children and claimed other people had access to the laptop, which was not password protected.

The extreme pornography charge relates to 34 images of bestiality.

The trial continues.