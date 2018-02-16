Image copyright Ian Rook Image caption Bands including the Kaiser Chiefs have appeared in the terrace house venue

Pulp front man Jarvis Cocker and Housemartins singer Paul Heaton are to become patrons of a Hull music venue.

Adelphi Club owner Paul Jackson announced the musicians' involvement as it was revealed the club had been named a Community Interest Company (CIC).

Now in its 34th year, the Adelphi, in De Grey Street, has played host to bands including Radiohead, The Stone Roses, The Kaiser Chiefs and Green Day.

Mr Jackson said attaining CIC status would "secure its long-term future".

The venue was set-up in a terrace house on Hull's De Grey Street in 1984

"We believe CIC status will give the Adelphi the opportunity to serve the community for a further 34 years and beyond, a legacy for the city of Hull, " said Mr Jackson.

"It's important to us that the Adelphi feels the same.

"It remains the same magical performance space that it's always been. Hopefully you might find some of the things falling to pieces might sort of be renewed and it might get an occasional lick of paint."

Mr Jackson set up the club in a terraced house in 1984.

Cocker's band Pulp appeared the Adelphi nine times, while Heaton regularly played there in his early Housemartins days.

Jarvis Cocker (left) and Paul Heaton have both played the venue many times

A CIC is a company that uses its profits for social purposes. It also allows an organisation to seek money from public funding bodies, such as the Arts Council.