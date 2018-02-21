Image caption The problem affects some hospital appointments in Grimsby and Scunthorpe

NHS bosses have apologised after thousands of people missed outpatient appointments because letters were not sent out.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) blamed the delay on problems with an electronic appointments system introduced in 2016.

The trust confirmed there was a backlog of more than 9,000 appointment letters.

North Lincolnshire Council's health scrutiny panel said it was "alarmed" at the delays.

The issue has affected key departments such as cardiology, ear nose and throat and ophthalmology in Scunthorpe General Hospital and Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

'Not changed actions'

Appearing before the panel Dr Peter Reading, chief executive of NLAG, said the backlog first came to his attention last November, but it was not logged as a serious incident at the trust until 21 December.

"We probably should have reported it as a serious incident sooner," he said.

"But it would not have changed the actions that we took. I do not think there has been any lack of seriousness in treating this issue."

Dr Reading explained that following the system's introduction in April 2016, some 8,606 letters did not receive e-approval to be sent out to patients and created a backlog.

Further delays were caused by extended leave, changeover of staff and some staff being on short term periods at the trust, meaning sign-off on letters did not happen.

Dr Reading added there was currently a backlog of 9,221 clinical outpatient letters with an average of 1,000 letters generated daily.

The trust confirmed the letters will be issued to patients by the end of February.

They will be further checked by GPs, who will work with senior staff at the trust to ensure that action is taken where needed.