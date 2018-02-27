Image caption Police said it was "an isolated incident"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in East Yorkshire.

Police were called at 09:30 GMT on Tuesday to a house in Milldane, Hull, where a 21-year-old woman had suffered serious injuries. She died later.

Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding said: "We believe this was an isolated incident that happened within the house and that there is no risk to the wider public."

A 23-year-old local man has been arrested, police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses who saw or heard anything unusual to get in touch.