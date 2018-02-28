Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Laura Huteson, 21, was found with serious injuries

Police have named a woman who was killed at a house in Hull.

Laura Huteson, 21, was found with serious injuries at a property in Milldane in the Orchard Park area of the city on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody

Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding, who is leading the investigation, said officers wanted to hear from anybody "who saw or heard anything unusual".

"Our thoughts remain with Laura's family and friends, and specialist members of my team are continuing to support them," he said.