Image caption Two officers are accused of carrying out unauthorised surveillance on Janet Alder and her barrister

A retired chief inspector has denied he gave the order to spy on the sister of a man who died in police custody.

Janet Alder was followed by a surveillance team from Humberside Police during the inquest into her brother's death.

Former paratrooper Christopher Alder, 37, died in Hull in 1998. An inquest found he died unlawfully.

Anthony Stead told a police misconduct hearing he was "absolutely certain" he did not request the surveillance.

The tribunal, being held in Goole, East Yorkshire, heard Mr Stead was in charge of public order surveillance at the time.

More on this and other East Yorkshire stories

Two Humberside Police officers are accused of gross misconduct over the unauthorised surveillance of Ms Alder during the coroner's inquest held in 2000.

The officers, who have not been named and are referred to only as officer one and two, are accused of carrying out surveillance on Ms Alder and her barrister Leslie Thomas QC "without appropriate authorisation and justification".

Image copyright Alder family Image caption Christopher Alder died in police custody in Hull in 1998

Mr Alder choked to death while lying face down and unconscious in a pool of blood in a police custody suite, as a group of officers stood chatting nearby.

Previously, the hearing was told that Insp Michael Dixon had at short notice on 28 July authorised surveillance of a small group of "large black men" who attended the inquest.

However, he denied he authorised or was aware of surveillance on Janet Alder, or her lawyer.

The hearing continues.