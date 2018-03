Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Mr Fish, known to his family as Eddie, was found dead at a house on Grimsby Road

A woman charged with the murder of her 80-year-old grandfather has been deemed unfit to enter a plea by a judge.

The body of James Fish, known to his family as Eddie, was discovered at a house on Grimsby Road in Waltham, North East Lincolnshire, on 29 January.

Rachael Flemington, 28, of Manor Drive, Waltham, appeared before Hull Crown Court.

She was remanded in custody and will face a trial of facts on 4 July.

