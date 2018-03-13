Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption PC Ian Sweeney fed and walked his police dog, Logan, before he went to hospital

A police officer suffered knife injuries as he arrested an armed man in a garden in Grimsby.

Dog handler PC Ian Sweeney cornered the 21-year-old man at an address in Corporation Road on Monday, arresting him on suspicion of attempted murder.

He had been called to the scene to reports that a 68-year-old man was being attacked by an armed man.

PC Sweeney was praised for going "above and beyond the call of duty" to make the arrest.

Humberside Police said the officer also made sure his dog was fed and walked before he went to hospital for treatment.

More stories from around East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire

The 68-year-old victim suffered stab wounds to his arm and back in the incident - which happened at about 17:50 GMT - and was treated at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address on Corporation Road on Monday

A man and woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released without charge.

Chief Constable Lee Freeman said PC Sweeney "went above and beyond the call of duty to arrest this man".

He added: "He courageously put himself in harm's way in order to ensure that this suspect was apprehended and that our communities remained safe."

Police said a number of plants believed to be cannabis were found at the property.