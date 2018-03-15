Hull City of Culture 2017: Audience of five million for events
Hull's tenure as the UK City of Culture attracted an audience of more than five million people, £220m of investment and 800 new jobs, according to a report.
The 2017 events brought "the national spotlight", more visitors and "unprecedented media coverage", the University of Hull said.
An "extraordinary" 95% of city residents went to at least one cultural activity, it said.
But only about 20% of visitors were from elsewhere in the UK, it found.
- Hull 2017: Highlights from the City of Culture
- What next for Hull UK City of Culture?
- City of Culture year 'life-enhancing'
The research was carried out by the University of Hull's Culture, Place and Policy Institute.
Professor Glenn Burgess, the university's deputy vice-chancellor said Hull's population had had an "extraordinary buy-in" of the events.
The help from volunteers had been "wonderfully heart-warming", he said, and had left audiences with an "overwhelmingly positive impression of the city".
The report's key findings
- There were more than 2,800 activities, installations and exhibitions during the year-long cultural celebration
- Younger audiences aged 16-34 years old were under-represented at events, though there was a high representation of people aged 55-64
- The 800 new jobs created since 2013, in the visitor and cultural sector, were a result of £220m investment "fully or partly attributable" to the City of Culture award
- There was a "significant increase" in arts and culture participation and a new confidence in the city
- About 2,4000 volunteers provided an estimated 337,000 hours of help
- Annual visitor figures are expected to see a 1.3m increase on 2013, when Hull was chosen to be city of culture
Council leader Stephen Brady said: "Investing in culture actually does bring about real change."
Coventry has been chosen to be the UK's City of Culture for 2021.