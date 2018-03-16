Image copyright Facebook Image caption Shane Gilmer and Laura Sugden were found seriously injured at his home in Southburn

A couple who were attacked by a crossbow-wielding man had earlier reported the suspect to the police, a watchdog has said.

Shane Gilmer, 30, died following the attack at his home near Driffield in East Yorkshire on 12 January.

Their neighbour Anthony Lawrence, 55, was later found dead.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating Humberside Police's response to the couple's complaints.

Police found Shane Gilmer and his pregnant partner, Laura Sugden, seriously injured at their home in Southburn.

Mr Gilmer died in hospital the following day but Ms Sugden's injuries were not life-threatening.

A manhunt to find Lawrence, who was also known as Anthony Howarth, was launched.

He was found dead in a camper van parked in a lay-by on the North York Moors on 13 January.

The IOPC said the couple had made "a number of reports" about Lawrence, dating back to January 2017 and that would be the focus of the investigation.

Anthony Lawrence was found in a camper van parked in a lay-by in the North York Moors

Miranda Biddle, from the IOPC, said: "We carefully considered the referral from Humberside Police before beginning our investigation, making the decision to look at the reports by Mr Gilmer and Ms Sugden and what, if any, contact the force had with Anthony Howarth dating back to January 2017.

"We have met with Mr Gilmer's family and with Ms Sugden to discuss our investigation, and they will be regularly updated on its progress.

"I am confident that our investigation, and of course the coronial proceedings to come, will bring some clarity to the circumstances of this horrific murder and attempted murder."

Mr Gilmer's family have asked for privacy.