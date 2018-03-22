Image caption Rescue vehicles and dog ambulances were at the 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic during a police raid at a property in South Killingholme

Dozens of animals have been taken away from a vets and rescue centre in North Lincolnshire during a huge raid by police and RSPCA inspectors.

The RSPCA said "a large number of animals were removed" from a property in South Killingholme after a warrant was executed by police.

Rescue vehicles surrounded the 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic on Habrough Road.

Humberside Police would not confirm any details, but said the investigation was based on an intelligence-led operation.

The animal charity said its officers had put "a number of cats in crates" to remove them from the site as investigations into "welfare conditions" at the clinic continued.

Image caption RSPCA officers have put a number of cats in crates into this van to take them away from the site

According to its sign, the 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic also runs dog kennels, as well as being a rescue centre.

Insp Tim Harvey, of Humberside Police, said: "We and our colleagues at the RSPCA are currently carrying out an intel-led operation at an animal rescue organisation in Killingholme.

"At this stage, we cannot confirm any further details, as the investigation is ongoing."