Image copyright Google Image caption The officer, who has not been named by Humberside Police, is to face a misconduct hearing on Tuesday

A Humberside Police officer has been dismissed after he lied about reviewing CCTV footage in a rape inquiry.

DC Emyr Davies was found guilty of gross misconduct by an independent panel following a two-day disciplinary hearing that concluded on Thursday.

But he was cleared of two other allegations including playing computer games while reviewing CCTV material at high speed.

The force said his actions in February 2015 "fell well below" standard.

Davies was also cleared of an allegation that he lied about making an appointment with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The panel said both claims were "not proven after considering the evidence put before the hearing".

But it said Davies had "breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty, integrity, duties and responsibilities, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct, contrary to the Police (Conduct) Regulations".

An order made by the Legally Qualified Chair preventing Davies from being named was also overturned by the panel.

Det Supt Matt Baldwin said: "We welcome the panel's decision. Providing the best possible service to victims is at the heart of everything we do and the actions of Mr Davies fell well below that standard.

"There was also the potential for serious repercussions and that is why matters of this nature are always taken extremely seriously.

"We carried out a full internal investigation of the circumstances and his actions were deemed so serious it was necessary we ensured he faced a hearing for gross misconduct."