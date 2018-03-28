Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Highways England's A63 Castle Street scheme will not be finished until 2025

A major new bridge should be be named in honour of a famous figure from Hull's history, an MP has said.

Emma Hardy, one of the city's MPs, said the multimillion-pound scheme would keep Hull's "vibrant" history alive.

The Castle Street development has plans for a footbridge over the A63 between the city centre and the waterfront and Fruit Market regeneration sites.

Highways England which proposed the development said it was too early to speculate about the name.

Tenders for the work were released on Monday and construction is due to start near Hull marina in October.

Ms Hardy, Labour MP for Hull West and Hessle, said: "It's not a bog-standard bridge it will be a feature and it should be named after something to do with Hull's history.

"The bridge is eagerly anticipated and I think it could keep the history alive."

Hull's famous figures

Image copyright PA Image caption Queen Victoria Square during Made in Hull in 2017

Here are a selection of the city's better known names but there are many others that have contributed to the city.

Highways England proposed developing the mile-long stretch of A63 at Castle Street in 2013, saying it would lead to improved safety, better access to the city centre and marina, and would ease traffic congestion.

The road currently provides a barrier to pedestrians trying to visit a newly-regenerated area of the city.

Work was due to start on the footbridge in time for Hull City of Culture 2017 but was delayed. The scheme is due to finish in 2025.

The organisation said it had had discussions with the MP and was looking to name the bridge.

However, it was early to speculate about the actual name to be chosen, it added.

Ms Hardy said the city had a "vibrant, interesting past" and she wanted people to have a conservation about suitable names.

Reverend Phil Lamb, has already joined in and he supports naming it after one of the "Headscarf Revolutionaries", Lil Bilocca.

He said: "Bilocca Bridge runs off the tongue, and there's nothing to stop putting plaques to all four women on the bridge."