A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a car in East Yorkshire.

The man was riding a blue Suzuki motorbike which collided with a blue Land Rover at about 11:50 BST on the A165 near Grindale Road in Bempton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Humberside Police said. The driver of the Land Rover is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.