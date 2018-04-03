Image copyright Stephen Waite Image caption Motorists were urged to remain in their vehicles while emergency services attend the scene

A lorry transporting a caravan has crashed through the central reservation on the M62 hitting a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The crash blocked the motorway in both directions at Ouse Bridge, near Goole, at about 09:30 BST and it is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

Commuter Steve White said a caravan had "come off the back of the lorry and was stopped from careering off the side of the bridge by a barrier".

Police are yet to confirm any injuries.

Image copyright PA Image caption The mobile home was left on the carriageway after the crash

Image copyright Ben Longsden Image caption The "serious" crash has blocked the motorway in both directions and caused massive tailbacks

Humberside Police said the lorry was travelling westbound when it went through the central reservation and smashed into a car, which was heading eastbound.

Emergency services including the air ambulance have been at the scene of the crash, described as "serious" by police.

Mr White, 60, from Leeds, was heading to work in Howden when he saw vehicles braking in front of him.

He said he stopped about 200 yards from the scene and described how the caravan had "come off the back of the lorry and was stopped from careering off the side of the bridge by a barrier".

"It must have only just happened when I saw the cars' brake lights in front."

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays with tailbacks of about two miles expected.

Highways England said it was working to free drivers who had been stuck in the tailbacks for several hours.

It said traffic was being redirected and motorists should remain in their vehicles.

Image copyright Ben Longsden Image caption The lorry smashed through the M62 central reservation, near Goole, at about 09:30 BST