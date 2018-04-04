Image copyright Steve White/PA Image caption The mobile home was left on the carriageway after the crash

A man died and another was left critically ill when a lorry crashed through the central reservation on the M62 and hit a car, police have said.

The lorry was carrying a mobile home when it struck a black Lexus on the opposite carriageway at Ouse Bridge, near Goole, on Tuesday morning.

The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The lorry driver was also hurt, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Image copyright Steve White

Emergency services including the air ambulance attended the scene of the crash, which was described as "serious" by police

Both sides of the motorway were blocked for 12 hours after the crash at 09:30 BST, with the eastbound carriageway reopening in the early hours of the morning.

However, the outside lane of both carriageways remains closed while central reservation repairs are carried out.

Commuter Steve White, 60, from Leeds, said the static caravan had "come off the back of the lorry and was stopped from careering off the side of the bridge by a barrier".

He said he was heading to work in Howden when he saw vehicles braking in front of him as he stopped about 200 yards from the scene.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash were under way, Humberside Police said.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.