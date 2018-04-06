M62 crash: Man killed in mobile home crash named
A man who was killed when a lorry smashed through the central reservation on the M62 and hit his car has been named by police.
Nigel Stuart Eley was driving a black Lexus car on Tuesday near Goole when a lorry carrying a static caravan crashed on to the eastbound carriageway.
Mr Eley, 41, from Urmston in Greater Manchester, died at the scene.
A 37-year-old man who was also travelling in the Lexus remains in a serious condition in hospital.
More on this story and others in East Yorkshire
Humberside Police said the 22-year-old driver of the lorry has been discharged from hospital and has spoken to officers.
Both sides of the motorway were blocked for 12 hours after the crash at 09:30 BST, with the eastbound carriageway reopening in the early hours of the morning.
Humberside Police continues to appeal for witnesses to the crash, which happened at Ouse Bridge, to come forward.