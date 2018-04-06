Image copyright Steve White/PA Image caption The mobile home was left on the carriageway after the crash

A man who was killed when a lorry smashed through the central reservation on the M62 and hit his car has been named by police.

Nigel Stuart Eley was driving a black Lexus car on Tuesday near Goole when a lorry carrying a static caravan crashed on to the eastbound carriageway.

Mr Eley, 41, from Urmston in Greater Manchester, died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man who was also travelling in the Lexus remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Humberside Police said the 22-year-old driver of the lorry has been discharged from hospital and has spoken to officers.

Image copyright Steve White Image caption The crash caused long tailbacks on the busy motorway for several hours

Both sides of the motorway were blocked for 12 hours after the crash at 09:30 BST, with the eastbound carriageway reopening in the early hours of the morning.

Humberside Police continues to appeal for witnesses to the crash, which happened at Ouse Bridge, to come forward.