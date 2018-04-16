Boy, 11, hit by car in Brough left seriously injured
- 16 April 2018
An 11-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car while crossing a road.
The schoolboy was knocked down as he crossed Welton Road, in Brough, East Yorkshire, at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday.
He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Humberside Police said.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.