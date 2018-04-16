Image copyright Google Image caption The 11-year-old was crossing Welton Road in Brough when he was struck by a car on Sunday

An 11-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car while crossing a road.

The schoolboy was knocked down as he crossed Welton Road, in Brough, East Yorkshire, at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday.

He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Humberside Police said.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.