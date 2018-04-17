Image caption An investigation by the information watchdog found Humberside Police failed to protect sensitive information

A rape victim is suing Humberside Police after its officers lost a video recording of her interview.

The force was fined £130,000 earlier this month for the loss of three unencrypted disks and personal details and health information in 2015.

The woman, who cannot be named, said she was "devastated and disgusted" by how the information was handled.

An inquiry by the information watchdog found the force failed to adhere to a data protection policy.

The envelope containing the disks and paperwork had been left on a desk and was meant to be sent to Cleveland Police - the force for the area where the attack took place - but it never arrived.

An investigation by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) also found officers failed to keep a "detailed audit trail" of the package.

'Held to account'

"I can't for one second begin to understand how it was allowed to happen," the woman said.

"You rely on the police to help you through the trauma of seeking justice. You certainly don't expect them to make it worse as they have, leave you open to being identified and then put you in a position having to do the interview again years later.

"What message does it send out to others who may be feeling reluctant to come forward having been attacked? It doesn't say you'll be cared for. It certainly doesn't say they'll commit to getting answers when they can't even commit to keeping the information safe."

Image copyright Hudgell Solicitors Image caption Andrew Petherbridge, from Hudgell Solicitors, said those responsible needed "to be held to account"

The woman's lawyer, Andrew Petherbridge, from Hudgell Solicitors, said there had been a clear breach of the data protection act and a violation of her human rights.

He has called for a full internal review and for those responsible "to be held to account".

At the time the force said it "deeply regretted" the distress caused by the incident, but has since refused to comment further.