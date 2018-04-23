Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Paige Collier, 17, was killed and her lifelong best friend Jasmine Codling was seriously injured

A man has been jailed for five years after the car he was driving left the road and a teenage passenger died.

Daniel Whitehand was driving a Peugeot 207 carrying three passengers when he lost control of the car at Ermine Street, Winterton, North Lincolnshire in November 2016.

Paige Collier, 17, was killed when the car ended up on its roof on the verge, three others suffered serious injuries.

Whitehand, 21, was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jeremy Evans, of the CPS, said: "Daniel Whitehand made a deliberate and conscious decision to drive at grossly excessive speeds on an unlit country road, that eventually led to a total loss of control of his vehicle."

"I hope the sentence brings some comfort to Paige's bereaved family."

Whitehand, of Avenue Nozay, Broughton, near Brigg, was sentenced to five years for causing death by dangerous driving and two years for causing serious injury through dangerous driving, to be served concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years.