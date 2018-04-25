Humberside

Man, 49, killed getting out of car on M62

  • 25 April 2018
The scene of the crash
Image caption Police said the man died at the scene

A man was killed when he was hit by a car after getting out of his vehicle following a crash on the M62.

The 49-year-old was driving a white Ford Kuga when he was involved in a crash with an HGV on the eastbound carriageway close to the Ouse Bridge.

The driver got out of his car and was then hit by a car going the other way.

Humberside Police said it happened at about 18:15 GMT on Tuesday and led to the motorway being closed in both directions during the evening.
Image caption Both carriageways of the M62 were closed between junctions 36 and 37 throughout the night

