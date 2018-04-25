Image caption Police said the man died at the scene

A man was killed when he was hit by a car after getting out of his vehicle following a crash on the M62.

The 49-year-old was driving a white Ford Kuga when he was involved in a crash with an HGV on the eastbound carriageway close to the Ouse Bridge.

The driver got out of his car and was then hit by a car going the other way.

Humberside Police said it happened at about 18:15 GMT on Tuesday and led to the motorway being closed in both directions during the evening.