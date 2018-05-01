Image caption Parts of the Nelson Mandela graffiti art mural, on High Street, Hull, have been defaced by vandals

A mural celebrating the legacy and achievements of Nelson Mandela has been daubed with swastikas.

The graffiti art on High Street, Hull, was commissioned by the Freedom Festival and created in 2014 by a group of 12 artists.

The festival, which stages music and theatre events in the city each summer, called the vandalism "disappointing and pathetic".

Humberside Police said it was assessing what offences had been committed.

Festival organisers urged the 12 original artists to get in touch and help put together a "perfect response".

They also responded by tweeting a quote from Mandela, who was South Africa's first black president and died aged 95 in 2013.

Freedom Festival is named in honour of former Hull MP William Wilberforce, who was influential in the abolition of the slave trade and eventually slavery itself in the British empire.