A man has attempted to snatch a two-year-old girl who was playing in her garden.

The suspect ran off when he was disturbed by the child's father as he tried to grab the child in Hedon, East Yorkshire, on Thursday afternoon.

He is white, 25 to 30 years old, 5ft 6in (1.68m), "skinny", with short black spiky hair and an eyebrow piecing.

Officers said he was was accompanied by another man who was described as 5ft 8in (1.76m) and of medium build.

Humberside Police said the force had increased patrols in the area.