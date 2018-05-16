Image copyright Disability Sport Humber Image caption The charity supports East Yorkshire disabled athletes

A member of staff has been suspended after £21,000 "went missing" from an East Yorkshire disability charity.

Disability Sports Humber said a police investigation is under way and it's future could be at risk.

The charity said it discovered the money was missing in April and a serious incident report was submitted to the Charity Commission.

Adrian King, trustees chairman at the charity, said staff were working "to safeguard the charity's future".

He added: "The financial investigations, which involve our legal and financial advisers and Humberside Police, will continue."

An upcoming awards evening for disabled athletes was due to be cancelled following the announcement, but a hotel chain stepped in to sponsor the event.

The Yorkshire and Lincolnshire Awards for Excellence in Disability Sports will go ahead as planned on 1 June, the charity said.

Disability Sports Humber supports hundreds of disabled athletes in a variety of sporting activities across the region.

Humberside Police has been approached for a comment.