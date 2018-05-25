Image copyright Facebook Image caption Marc and Sarah Finnie both denied murder at Sheffield Crown Court

A couple have been jailed for the manslaughter of a homeless man in a "vicious" revenge attack.

Tony Richardson, 45, died a day after he was punched and kneed in the head in a Grimsby street by Marc Finnie.

The 44-year-old was sentenced to eight years and his wife, Sarah Finnie, 36, was given a seven-year jail term.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Finnie attacked Mr Richardson at the request of his wife, who was upset about comments and gestures made towards her.

Mrs Finnie was a security guard at Freshney Place shopping centre and the victim had been thrown out of the retail premises on the day of the attack, on 15 January.

Jurors were told she reported a suspicious person on a nearby street to a colleague operating a CCTV system in order to direct the camera away from the scene, outside a bank in the town's Old Market Place.

The couple, of Sutcliffe Avenue, Grimsby, were both cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter following a trial.

Tony Richardson died in hospital following the attack outside a Grimsby bank

Judge Mr Justice Goss described the attack as "short lived but vicious".

He told Mr Finnie: "All three blows were delivered with as much force as you could muster.

"You delivered full force blows...You clearly intended significant harm.

"This was an offence quite close to murder in culpability."

'No genuine remorse'

The judge added: "You, Sarah Finnie, lied in interviews with the police and to the jury in your evidence."

He said she had shown "no genuine remorse" for their actions.

The Crown Prosecution Service described the attack as "ferocious".