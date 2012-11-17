Analysis

In Kent and Sussex, as elsewhere across the country, many people simply didn't bother to vote for the new role of Police and Crime Commissioner with only around one in six actually going to the polls.

Perhaps because the main parties failed to mobilise support the big winner were the independents.

Ann Barnes, who led Kent police authority for six years, was one of them. She beat her Tory rival Craig Mackilay by 114,137 votes to 60,248. Her election will be a blow to the Conservatives. This was David Cameron's flagship policy.

The Tories have always been seen as the party of law and order and to be roundly beaten in the Conservative heartland of Kent shows there is no room for apathy. This was not a general election but is suggests they cannot take their traditional support for granted.