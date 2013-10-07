Charmaine Ripley sentenced for false Margate rape claim

A woman who wasted hundreds of hours of police time by falsely claiming she had been raped in a Kent park has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Charmaine Ripley, 26, of Leslie Avenue, Margate, told police she was attacked and raped in Hartsdown Park as she walked home drunk from a nightclub.

Margate magistrates heard she admitted the attack did not happen when officers raised inconsistencies in her account.

She was given a 120-day prison sentence, suspended for a year.

Every time a false allegation is made, it takes away from the genuine victims who need our help Det Insp Gavin Moss, Kent Police

She was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of a supervision order.

Ripley pleaded guilty to a charge of wasting police time at an earlier hearing.

Kent Police said more than 30 officers were involved in the investigation into her claim that she was raped by a man with a Kosovan or Albanian accent in the early hours of 8 June.

Det Insp Gavin Moss said: "Ripley wasted hundreds of hours of police time by falsely claiming she had been raped.

"Police conducted house-to-house investigations, speaking with residents who were clearly alarmed and worried about an attack which, as it transpired, had never occurred.

"In addition to this specially trained officers and forensic teams worked at the scene, they are a valuable and much needed resource which could have been used helping genuine victims of crime.

"We take all reports of rape extremely seriously; it is a crime which often has a devastating impact on the victim.

"We use every available resource to us to both support the victim and see justice is served. Every time a false allegation is made, it takes away from the genuine victims who need our help."