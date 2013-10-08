Biker dies after hitting bollard in Gillingham
- 8 October 2013
A motorcyclist has died after hitting a concrete bollard in Gillingham, Kent Police said.
The 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the collision as he rode along Courtenay Road at about 17.30 BST on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, police said.
A spokeswoman said: "It is not thought any other vehicle was involved." Any witnesses are asked to contact police.